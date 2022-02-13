Trending
Infosurhoy

After the trade deadline, Frank Vogel makes an honest admission about the Lakers.

0
By on Sports

After the trade deadline, Frank Vogel has an open mind about the Lakers.

With the trade deadline having passed, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel feels a weight has been lifted off his team’s shoulders.

The Lakers’ current roster is largely the same as it will be in the future.

Vogel told Lakers reporter Ryan Ward, “There’s a refreshed energy with the trade deadline passing.”

Frank Vogel Has Honest Admission On Lakers After Trade Deadline

Frank Vogel Has Honest Admission On Lakers After Trade Deadline

Comments are closed.