After the trade deadline, Frank Vogel makes an honest admission about the Lakers.

After the trade deadline, Frank Vogel has an open mind about the Lakers.

With the trade deadline having passed, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel feels a weight has been lifted off his team’s shoulders.

The Lakers’ current roster is largely the same as it will be in the future.

Vogel told Lakers reporter Ryan Ward, “There’s a refreshed energy with the trade deadline passing.”

Frank Vogel Has Honest Admission On Lakers After Trade Deadline

