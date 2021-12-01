After the transfer, Man Utd staff compared Van de Beek to flop Mkhitaryan, fearing he would struggle in the Premier League.

Man United’s staff feared Van de Beek would struggle in the Premier League after comparing him to flop Mkhitaryan after his transfer.

According to reports, Manchester United staff compared Donny van De Beek to Henrik Mkhitaryan during his early struggles at the club.

Since his move to Old Trafford, the 24-year-old Dutchman has struggled for playing time.

Despite scoring on his debut against Crystal Palace, he has only made four Premier League appearances since the start of last season.

And, according to ESPN, after struggling at first, United’s staff was reminded of another high-priced flop, Mkhitaryan.

There were also concerns that he would struggle to adjust to the Premier League’s workload and intensity, which is why he was initially only selected for Champions League matches.

Mkhitaryan, like van de Beek, was brought in for a large fee of £26 million in 2016, but quickly fell out of favor under Jose Mourinho.

In his first three games, he had to make do with substitute appearances, but he squandered his big chance to start against Manchester City.

Mourinho soon lost faith in his marquee signing after a minor injury, and Mkhitaryan had to wait until December for his next start.

In his debut season, the Armenian made 15 Premier League appearances.

While this is a far greater sum than van de Beek’s, it’s easy to see why comparisons were made.

Despite his versatility in midfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never had faith in the £35 million man.

Michael Carrick started van de Beek against Villarreal in his first game in charge, but the midfielder was benched again for the trip to Chelsea.

His future at United is still up in the air, with reports linking him with moves to Newcastle and Barcelona.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, is set to scrutinize his new recruits, and van de Beek could find a place in his squad.

