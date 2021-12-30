Following the Usyk fight, Anthony Joshua’s ex-Mike Tyson trainer accuses him of accepting defeat ‘too easily because he’s made too much money.’

Following the Usyk fight, Anthony Joshua’s ex-Mike Tyson trainer accused him of accepting defeat ‘too easily because he’s made too much money.’

Anthony Joshua has been accused of accepting defeat ‘too easily and graciously’ in the build-up to his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Only Andy Ruiz Jr and Usyk have defeated the Watford warrior in his 26-fight career, but he has handled both defeats gracefully.

Teddy Atlas, a legendary boxing coach and pundit, claims that the former unified heavyweight champion wilts when the going gets tough and after being defeated.

In the most recent episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, Teddy Atlas, 65, said, “Joshua, he’s made too much money.”

“I think so.”

He’s far too gracious in accepting defeat.”

Atlas admires fighters who show humility after defeats, but he believes Joshua lacks the disappointment and hunger to avenge his conquerors.

“Don’t get me wrong, I want a good winner and a good loser,” Mike Tyson’s former trainer said.

“I believe in it as much as anyone, if not more than the majority of people,” says the author.

“About displaying that level of graciousness regardless of whether you win or lose, but he’s far too gracious.”

“It’s as if you’re a millionaire.”

Joshua, 32, was defeated by Usyk in a lopsided points decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

AJ will have the opportunity to avenge himself on the slick southpaw in a rematch next year, which SunSport understands will take place in late March.

And the Golden Boy of British boxing is out to destroy his fellow London 2012 Olympian for the second time.

“I’ve got one thing in mind, and that’s war, and that’s murder, and that’s war, and let’s go out there and hurt the guy,” he told iFL TV recently.

“Try to bring his soul to the point of surrender.”

Boxing is all about that, I’ve discovered.

“You hit people all the time, you put pressure on them, and before they realize it, they’ll realize you’re not going anywhere, you’re here to stay.”

“With the game plan, that’s all I’ve got right now,” she says. “Stay on track, take this guy to places he doesn’t want to go.”

