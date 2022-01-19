After the volcano, Tonga rugby coach reveals terrifying video call with wife: ‘It was like Armageddon.’

‘Fireballs, an electrical storm, molten pumice stone flying through the sky,’ says chief executive Peter Harding, who also discusses how the rugby world is assisting with relief efforts.

The Tonga rugby union’s chief executive has described the terrifying moments when his wife and 10-year-old son were forced to flee the tiny Pacific Island group on Saturday.

Due to Covid-19 quarantine restrictions, Peter Harding, an Australian who has lived in Tonga with his family for ten years, has been stranded in Sydney since returning from the national rugby team’s tour of Europe in December.

He told me how he watched his wife Sheelagh and their son Reef flee their home a kilometer from the beach in Nuku’aolfa, the main island of Tongatapu’s capital.

“It was like Armageddon,” Harding said of the sky.

“There were fireballs in the sky, an electrical storm, molten pumice stone flying through the sky, and the car was being hit by stones and ash,” she said.

Tonga is a rugby-loving country with talented players at clubs across Europe and Australasia, including England internationals Mako and Billy Vunipola. Despite having a population of only 100,000, Tonga has talented players at clubs across Europe and Australasia.

Since the tsunami’s 15-metre-high waves were triggered by the eruption of an underwater volcano, Harding said he had already received offers of help from “three major rugby union organisations.”

Malakai Fekitoa, a Tonga center who plays for Wasps in England, has also started a fundraising campaign.

Hello everyone, I’ve decided to start a fundraising campaign to aid those in need back home.

Let us all try to make a difference.

On Tuesday, the government of Tonga issued its first statement, confirming the deaths of three people, including a British woman named Angela Glover, as well as numerous injuries.

Harding claims that his house is now buried under “two inches” of ash, the acidity of which poses a continuing threat to the nation’s 170 islands.

To add to the difficulties, Tonga has remained Covid-19-free throughout the pandemic, so any relief effort would have to be weighed against the risk of spreading the virus.

The main communication cable has been severed, and Harding has been able to communicate only with his own.

