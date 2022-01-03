After the Walgreens incident, an NFL player is wanted for questioning.

NFL Player Wanted for Questioning After Walgreens Incident, According to Report

Police in Nashville are attempting to contact NFL linebacker Bud Dupree in order to question him about a Walgreens incident.

Two Walgreens employees were allegedly injured in the incident, which took place in the Nashville area.

On Sunday night, shortly after 8 p.m., police arrived at the scene.

Dupree and a few others were reportedly gone by the time they arrived.

It’s unclear what role Dupree played in the altercation right now.

The altercation left a female employee with a laceration on her hand and a male employee with a cut on his forehead, according to reports.

According to reports, the altercation began when a Walgreens employee began filming Dupree on his phone.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed.

“As they work to sort it all out, detectives are attempting to conduct interviews with all those involved, including Dupree,” a police statement said, according to Fox News.

Report: NFL Player Wanted For Questioning After Walgreens Incident

Report: NFL Player Wanted For Questioning After Walgreens Incident

Reports: Police want to question #Titans linebacker Bud Dupree regarding an altercation at a Nashville pharmacy on Sunday evening. #NFLhttps://t.co/W1gN0oMhkjpic.twitter.com/1fq5Zk8uMm — David Boclair (@BoclairSports) January 3, 2022