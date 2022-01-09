After the win on Saturday night, Dak Prescott sent a four-word message.

After his team’s win on Saturday night, Dak Prescott sent a four-word message.

Now Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys get to have some real fun.

On Saturday night, the Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26 in their final regular-season game.

Dallas finished the season with a big win at Philadelphia, putting them at 12-5 heading into the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy’s team could finish anywhere between No. 1 and No. 2.

No. 2 seed to No. 1 seed

Depending on what happens in the other games on Sunday, the 4 seed in the NFC will be determined.

Prescott, who threw five touchdown passes in Saturday night’s big win, walked off the field with a calm demeanor.

Prescott was overheard telling reporters as he walked off the field at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, “The real s— starts.”

