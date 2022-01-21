After the win over Leicester, Lucas Moura takes a Tottenham fan’s hat and throws it on the ground.

LUCAS MOURA snatched a Tottenham fan’s hat and tossed it to the ground during Wednesday’s wild celebrations in Leicester.

Steven Bergwijn scored two last-gasp goals in Spurs’ 3-2 thrilling win, which included Moura’s hilarious antics.

In the process, the Dutchman broke a Premier League record.

Leicester led 2-1 until super-sub Bergwijn equalized in the 95th minute.

But the winger went one better, scoring in the 97th minute to stun Leicester.

Bergwijn’s second goal in as many minutes elicited jubilation from Tottenham fans who had traveled to the King Power Stadium.

Spurs players rushed to the away end to join in the raucous celebrations.

As kill-joy stewards tried to stop the players celebrating with the overjoyed away supporters, Moura was particularly swept up in the emotion of the occasion, swiping a hat off a jubilant Spurs fan’s head and throwing it to the ground.

Sorry for the boy’s euphoria pic.twitter.comAneQMynbg6

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

In the away end on Wednesday, there were similar scenes to when Brazilian Moura scored a 96th-minute winner against Ajax to send Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final.

Fans were also ecstatic to see Moura leap into the arms of a steward as he attempted to mingle with the traveling supporters before the hat incident.

Tottenham fans had even more reason to rejoice after Bergwijn rewrote the record books.

The most recent time a Premier League team came back to win was in May 2012, when Man City defeated QPR 3-2.

With the timer at 91:14, Roberto Mancini’s side were down 2-1 before scoring the first of two late goals to seal a historic first Premier League title.

Spurs were down 2-1 until the 94:52 mark of Wednesday’s game before rallying thanks to Bergwijn’s double.

City’s previous record has been shattered by over three and a half minutes.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

And Antonio Conte will be hoping that the morale-boosting victory propels Spurs to a top-four finish.

Harry Kane scored his 250th club goal in the game, almost 11 years to the day after his first, which he scored while on loan at Leyton Orient.

Following Patson Daka’s opener, Kane equalized for 1-1, with James Maddison’s 76th-minute strike putting Leicester ahead until Bergwijn’s fateful brace.

GET MORE THAN £2,000 IN FREE BETS…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.