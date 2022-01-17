After their brawl before Jake Paul’s fight, Bellator champ AJ McKee called out UFC star Nate Diaz to’squash the beef.’

They were in Florida to support Anthony Taylor and Chris Avila, two of Paul’s training partners who fought on the undercard.

McKee and Diaz were involved in a brawl between the opposing teams during one of the media days.

Now, as ‘head honchos’ of their rival camps, the Bellator king wants to settle the score inside the cage.

“Things just escalated a little quickly,” he told CBS Sport.

Nate only has one more fight.

However, I still have a good number of them.

But it makes no difference to me.

“If we have a problem, we can let these [fists]solve it for me at the end of the day.”

“He was born during that time period.

I grew up watching and growing up in that era.

We don’t have to do all of this and that.

“Let these handle it if we have serious issues.”

Chris Avila and Anthony are currently 1-1.

“It doesn’t matter to me what weight class I’m in.

150 and 170

Right now, I’m walking somewhere between 160 and 165 meters.

Tell me 170 and wait for my response.”

After losing in MMA, Avila, 28, went on to defeat Paul’s former sparring partner Taylor, 32, in a boxing rematch over eight rounds.

McKee, 26, also revealed how the altercation with Diaz, 36, began days before.

“I’m not sure how it all started with Anthony, but Anthony will not be touched in my presence,” he said.

There’s no way around it.

“You understand what I mean? If I’m with any of my boys and someone has a problem, none of my boys will be touched in my presence.”

“I’m not going to come looking for Nate if they catch Ant on the street and beat him up.”

However, he will not be touched while I am present.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Chris Avila, Nate Diaz, or anyone else,” he says.

He isn’t going to be harmed in any way.

