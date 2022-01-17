After their brawl before Jake Paul’s fight, Bellator champion AJ McKee told UFC star Nate Diaz to “squash the beef.”

After their brawl before Jake Paul’s fight, Bellator champion AJ McKee called out UFC star Nate Diaz to’squash the beef.’

Following their brawl before Jake Paul’s last fight, Bellator champion AJ McKee has challenged NATE DIAZ to’squash the beef.’

They were in Florida to support Anthony Taylor and Chris Avila, two of their training partners who fought on Paul’s undercard.

A brawl between the opposing teams broke out during one of the media days, with McKee and Diaz involved.

Now, as ‘head honchos’ of their opposing camps, the Bellator king wants to settle the score inside the cage.

“Things just escalated a little bit faster,” he told CBS Sport.

Nate is down to his final fight.

However, I still have a good number of them.

But it makes no difference to me.

“At the end of the day, if we have a problem, we can let these [fists]solve it for me.”

“He was born during that time period.

I grew up watching and growing up in that era.

We don’t have to do all of this and that.

“Let these handle it if we have serious issues.”

Chris Avila and Anthony are currently 1-1.

“As head honchos, I think Nate and I should go ahead and squash the beef.”

Let’s put it on and see what it’s made of.

“I know what it is, but I believe he needs to see and feel it before he can understand it.”

“It doesn’t matter what weight class I’m in.

150 and 170

Right now, I’m walking somewhere between 160 and 165 meters.

Tell me 170 and wait to see what I can come up with.”

After losing in MMA, Avila, 28, went on to defeat Paul’s former sparring partner Taylor, 32, in a boxing rematch over eight rounds.

McKee, 26, also revealed how the altercation with Diaz, 36, began a few days prior.

“I’m not sure how it all started with Anthony, but Anthony will not be touched in my presence,” he said.

“You understand what I mean? If I’m with any of my boys and someone has an issue, none of my boys will be touched in my presence.”

“I mean, if they apprehend Ant on the street and beat him up, I’m not going to go looking for Nate.”

But he won’t be touched as long as I’m standing there.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Chris Avila, Nate Diaz, or anyone else,” he says.

He isn’t going to be harmed in any way.

“I…”

