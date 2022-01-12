After their ‘disgraceful’ behavior against Crystal Palace, Millwall have launched a ‘don’t be a tosser’ campaign for fans.

In addition to a number of ongoing issues such as booing players who take the knee and drug use, club CEO Steve Kavanagh claims that ‘countless’ objects were thrown onto the pitch.

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has condemned supporters’ actions during the club’s FA Cup third-round defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, which included booing players who took the knee, offensive chanting, and throwing objects onto the pitch.

After Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise was pelted with a bottle as he celebrated his goal at the Den, Kavanagh has launched a campaign urging fans not to be “tossers.”

Two arrests were made after a steward was physically assaulted in three separate incidents of discriminatory abuse.

A fan ran onto the field as well, and there were numerous reports of drug use.

Two-season ticket holders are among those being investigated following the cup tie.

Fans’ behavior was described as “disgraceful and unwelcome,” with Kavanagh claiming that “countless missiles were thrown” and that “if one of them caused any sort of injury… then the consequences would be beyond anything the club or fans have experienced in recent history.”

Conor Gallagher, an Eagles midfielder, was also subjected to homophobic chanting.

Millwall conducted a fan survey last year, and those who said they had stopped attending games cited drug use and fans booing players who took the knee as major factors.

Last season, Millwall announced that their players would not take the knee and would instead fight discrimination in other ways.

“I’ve lost track of how many supporters have contacted me or other staff to say they won’t be able to attend while the booing is going on,” Kavanagh added.

“There are also employees across the club, Academy, and Community Trust who are understandably upset and angry about it, as well as the damage it is causing.”

Millwall has implemented a number of anti-hooliganism measures, including decanting drinks into plastic cups in certain areas of the ground and deploying sniffer dogs to detect drugs and pyrotechnics.

“No one wants our name, or the reputation of our fans, to be tarnished,” Kavanagh added.

