After their January transfer splurge, Arsenal could line up with Wijnaldum, Vlahovic, and Kulusevski.

After the January transfer splurge, how might Arsenal line up with Wijnaldum, Vlahovic, and Kulusevski?

ARSENAL could spend more money in January, with the Gunners linked with a number of top European players.

The Gunners are chasing a top-four finish and could look to add to Mikel Arteta’s squad in order to keep their charge up the table going.

Gini Wijnaldum of Paris Saint-Germain, who left Liverpool only last summer, is being linked with a return to the Premier League.

After struggling to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI, Sky Sports reports that the Dutchman would be interested in a loan move back to England.

The Gunners are rumored to be one of Wijnaldum’s suitors, but Poch is reportedly opposed to the 31-year-old leaving.

Should Arsenal sign the Premier League and Champions League winner, he could play alongside Thomas Partey, who is looking for a consistent partner.

The Gunners are also interested in Juventus’ Dejan Kulusevski, who could be a replacement for big-money signing Nicolas Pepe.

The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time this season under Massimiliano Allegri and could be picked up for a bargain.

Juve is reportedly demanding £34 million, which could be considered a bargain given what they paid for Pepe.

The Swede would be at home on Arsenal’s right flank.

Arsenal will need one or two strikers in the next two transfer windows, with Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s futures at the club in doubt.

Dusan Vlahovic, a highly rated Fiorentina forward, is one of the names linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal would face stiff competition for the 20-goal Serb, with Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur rumored to be keeping tabs on him.

The fee for the 21-year-old is reported to be £68 million, but he may prove to be worth it in the long run.

