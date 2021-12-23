After their Man Utd squabble, Roy Keane suggests a hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Christmas present for Jamie Carragher.

After their Manchester United match, Roy Keane suggests a hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Christmas gift for Jamie Carragher.

For Christmas, ROY KEANE has suggested getting Jamie Carragher a Manchester United shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo’s name on the back.

After the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw at Chelsea last month, the pundit duo had a heated argument about the Portuguese.

Michael Carrick, the caretaker manager, had benched the 36-year-old for the game.

While Carragher thought this was “big news,” Keane was skeptical.

The Irishman now wants to reclaim Carra.

Keane, 50, starred alongside Micah Richards in the SkyBet YouTube series Driving Home for Christmas.

He was asked what he’d get Carragher for Christmas by the former Manchester City defender, and he came up with a brilliant response.

“A United jersey with Ronaldo on the back, wouldn’t that be nice?” the former Old Trafford captain said.

“Because he is constantly slamming him.”

Carragher, however, is a ‘decent footballing person,’ according to Keane.

“He has a strong opinion, and he knows what he’s talking about,” Richards continued.

“Well, I wouldn’t go that far,” Keane joked.

The clip was dubbed “Roy at his best again” by one fan.

“This is hilarious,” said another.

They should do a show every week.”

Despite coming on as a 64th-minute substitute against Chelsea, Ronaldo failed to make an impact.

In their next match, Carrick returned to the starting lineup and scored twice as the Red Devils defeated Arsenal 3-2.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has started both of Ralf Rangnick’s games in charge, scoring the game-winning penalty against Norwich.

