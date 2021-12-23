After their Manchester United match, Roy Keane suggests a hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Christmas present for Jamie Carragher.

After their Man Utd squabble, Roy Keane suggests a hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Christmas present for Jamie Carragher.

ROY KEANE has suggested that for Christmas, Jamie Carragher be given a Manchester United shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo’s name on the back.

After the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw at Chelsea last month, the pundits got into a heated debate about the Portuguese star.

Michael Carrick, the caretaker manager, had put the 36-year-old on the bench for the match.

Carragher thought the decision should be “big news,” but Keane was skeptical.

The Irishman now wishes to reclaim Carra.

Keane, 50, starred alongside Micah Richards in the SkyBet YouTube series Driving Home for Christmas.

He was asked what he would get Carragher for Christmas by the former Manchester City defender, to which he responded brilliantly.

“A United jersey with Ronaldo on the back, wouldn’t that be nice?” the ex-Manchester United captain said.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Because he is constantly slamming him.”

Carragher is a ‘decent footballing person,’ according to Keane.

“He has a strong opinion, and he knows what he’s talking about,” Richards continued.

“I wouldn’t go that far,” Keane joked.

‘Roy at his best again,’ said one fan of the video.

“This is hilarious,” said another.

They should do a show every week.”

Ronaldo came on as a 64th-minute substitute against Chelsea but failed to make an impact.

In Carrick’s final match, the Red Devils defeated Arsenal 3-2, and he returned to the starting lineup.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has started both of Ralf Rangnick’s games in charge, scoring the game-winning penalty against Norwich.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.