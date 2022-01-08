After their shock defeat to Cambridge, Newcastle’s flops ‘ignore Trippier’s calls to applaud fans and head straight down tunnel.’

After a shock loss to Cambridge, Newcastle flops ‘ignore Trippier’s calls to applaud fans and head straight down tunnel.’

Following the shock defeat to Cambridge United, Newcastle flops ignored Kieran Trippier’s plea to applaud the home fans and stormed down the tunnel instead.

With an FA Cup tie against the League One side on a Saturday, a full-strength Toon XI appeared to be taking a much-needed break from their Premier League woes.

Joe Ironside’s winner ten minutes into the second half stunned Eddie Howe’s side, who went down 1-0 at St James’ Park.

Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid, held his head high and walked over to a section of Newcastle supporters.

According to reporter Ciaran Kelly, a number of his teammates stormed down the tunnel as he did so.

Trippier allegedly tried unsuccessfully to drag them back.

“Only a few Newcastle players who actually played and the substitutes stayed out with Eddie Howe and staff to salute the fans,” Kelly wrote on Twitter.

“Kieran Trippier attempted to call one or two players back who were heading down the tunnel, but they did not respond.

“It’s terrible.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Trippier, a 31-year-old England full-back, made his debut in the third-round tie just one day after completing his move from Spain.

However, his joy was short-lived as Cambridge piled more misery on Howe’s relegation-threatened side.

Ironside scored the game’s only goal just ten minutes into the second half in front of a record-breaking crowd of 51,395.

Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy strikes for Newcastle had been correctly ruled out for offside.

Alan Shearer, a Toon legend, slammed the performance as “pathetic.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.