After Tim Paine’s exit, Steve Smith returns to Australia’s leadership team as Pat Cummins is named captain for the 2021 Ashes.

Smith was named deputy to new Test captain Pat Cummins on another dramatic day in Australian cricket, just hours after Tim Paine ruled himself out of the Ashes by taking an “indefinite break” from the game.

After a series of explicit private messages between Paine and a former female colleague at Cricket Tasmania were made public, he was stripped of his captaincy last week.

Despite initially remaining in Australia’s Ashes squad, the 36-year-old wicketkeeper will not play in the five-match series against England after retiring from cricket.

“We are extremely concerned for his and [wife]Bonnie’s well-being and will be making no further comment at this time,” Paine’s manager James Henderson said in a tweet.

Cummins has been named as Australia’s captain for the upcoming Ashes series, which will begin on December 8 in Brisbane.

Since 1956, when Ray Lindwall led Australia in a one-off Test, Cummins is the first fast bowler to captain Australia.

Given the former captain’s role in the’sandpaper-gate’ affair, Smith’s appointment as his deputy will raise some eyebrows.

Following the March 2018 scandal in South Africa, Smith was barred from playing for a year.

He was also sentenced to a two-year ‘leadership ban,’ which he served until last year.

Now, if Cummins – a bowler with an injury history that suggests he won’t make it through five Ashes Tests in seven weeks – is ruled out at any point, it’s likely he’ll captain Australia again this winter against England.

As a result, Cummins admitted that he was set on having Smith as his deputy.

“I think there are a couple of more unknowns about having a bowling captain,” he said. “That’s why, from the beginning, if I was captain, I was absolutely determined to have someone like Steve as vice-captain next to me.”

“I think I have a lot of experience to draw from.”

Several times over.

