After Tottenham slammed the club for postponing the north London derby, Arteta vowed to ‘defend Arsenal tooth and nail’.

The Arsenal manager is furious at the backlash he’s received since the North London derby was postponed on Sunday.

Despite only recording one positive Covid case, he insisted the club followed the rules when the game was called off.

Spurs, incensed by the decision, issued a statement criticizing it and implying that Arsenal had taken advantage of a loophole in the Premier League’s rules.

“We will not allow anyone to damage our name or try to lie about things that haven’t happened,” Arteta countered.

“We will fight tooth and nail to defend our club because we know we did the right thing,” he says.

“We lacked the players required for a Premier League squad to compete.”

You can count on it 100 percent.

“Whoever says we’ve been trying to do something we haven’t is lying.

And you don’t really get offended when someone lies to you.

“We were annihilated in the first three games of the season because we were missing a lot of key players.

‘Don’t be naive,’ people warned.

Don’t play with your kids if you have that many out.

“In the FA Cup, we played Nottingham Forest with ten players out, and now we’ve postponed a match for all the right reasons, and we’re getting these reactions.”

“This is a lose-lose situation.”

Arteta insisted that naming a team is still a problem for him ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at the Emirates.

And he claimed that not every club has been as open about game cancellations as Arsenal.

“We have never, ever publicly questioned any of that when a team has come to us and said they cannot play,” he said.

“You have to expect people to follow the rules, to be honest, and to try to keep the competition’s integrity.”

“I agree that the rules should be more clearly defined, but you must do so from the start.”

“Asking someone to change halfway through the season when you want to be transparent is tricky and a little bit manipulative.”

“If only Covid is off, we’re playing a different game with different rules.”

“Are we testing every day, twice a day, PCR or lateral flows, and what are we aiming for?”

“Because we won’t be able to give each of our players a full MRI scan…

