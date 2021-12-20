After ‘touching a chair’ in the press room, Liverpool manager Klopp slams Covid-hit Tottenham for lacking hand sanitizer.

After ‘having to touch a chair’ in the press room, Liverpool manager Klopp slams Covid-hit Tottenham for their lack of hand sanitizer.

Jurgen Klopp was perplexed when no hand sanitizer was available for his post-match press conference at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs drew 2-2 with Liverpool in one of the most exciting Premier League games this season.

And Klopp was already irritated following the game due to two decisions that went against his team.

The reckless tackle by Harry Kane was only given a yellow card instead of a red card.

Then inside the penalty area, Diogo Jota was bundled to the ground, but referee Paul Tierney did not point to the spot.

After the game, Klopp was further agitated by the lack of hand sanitizer in Tottenham’s media room.

“I really think there should be hand sanitizer in this room,” he said after taking a seat in front of the presser.

That, I believe, would be beneficial.

“You had something like 13 cases or something like that.”

“I need to get my hands on a chair.”

Spurs’ three previous games against Rennes, Brighton, and Leicester had all been postponed prior to their match against Liverpool on Sunday.

This was due to a Covid outbreak in the Tottenham camp, which resulted in at least eight players and five members of the staff testing positive.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were among the positive cases for Liverpool.

Klopp has also been outspoken about the Covid pandemic, urging clubs to identify players who test positive and urging people to get vaccinated.

“The whole vaccination thing for me is a question of solidarity, loyalty, and togetherness,” he said before the team’s game against Newcastle last week.

“Everyone who works at the training ground has received at least two vaccinations and will receive the booster as soon as possible.”

“I’m not sure why we aren’t more open.”

I’ll say I have Covid if I catch it, which I hope I don’t.

I’m not sure why we hide players with Covid.

“We have no idea who will be available for Sunday’s game against Spurs.”

It’s not typical preparation, but it demonstrates that the information on who has Covid could be different.

“I’m not sure it’s legal.”

People shouldn’t hide it, in my opinion.

That’s why I believe that a little more transparency would be beneficial.”

Meanwhile, Klopp’s post-match media duties did not just focus on the lack of hand sanitizer, as he also took aim at referee Tierney.

He could be heard on the pitch after the game…

