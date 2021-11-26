After training with his former team to improve his fitness, Jack Wilshere refuses to rule out a surprise return to Arsenal’s first team.

Arsenal legend Jack Wilshere has refused to rule out a return to the club, despite the fact that the Gunners may require reinforcements during the Africa Cup of Nations.

In his search for a new team, the 29-year-old has returned to London Colney to train with the first-team.

Wilshere is a free agent after being released by Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Despite hinting at retirement recently, the 34-cap England international has admitted that a short-term deal back at the Emirates isn’t out of the question.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, both midfielders for Mikel Arteta’s side, are expected to miss the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wilshere was asked who the North Londoners should sign in the absence of the duo on talkSPORT.

“Who do you think they should go for Jack?” he asked.

“Why are you smiling?” “Shouldn’t it be someone like Jack Wilshere?”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“You can say that,” Wilshere said in response.

“Could that happen, Jack?” said Goldstein.

“You’ve asked me this before, and I told you the answer hasn’t changed,” Wilshere replied.

“I went there because they kindly invited me to come train, maintain my fitness, and regain my fitness, which I did.

I’m [part of the first-team training].

“They have a plethora of midfielders.”

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is on the team…”

“Is there a chance, Jack? Is there a chance that you could be playing for Arsenal this season?” Goldstein pressed for an answer.

“I don’t know mate,” Wilshere said, refusing to rule out an emotional return.

I’m not sure.

If anything happens, you’ll be the first person I text.”

After rejecting the opportunity to join Derby in the summer, the former Bolton loanee has revealed he would be open to joining them in the New Year.

Wilshere has expressed interest in joining MLS side Inter Miami, and has stated that playing abroad is still a goal of his.