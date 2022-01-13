After Tunisia’s match against Mali, the referee at the heart of the Afcon farce was rushed to hospital with “heat stroke and severe dehydration.”

After Tunisia vs Mali, the referee at the center of the Afcon farce was rushed to hospital with ‘heat stroke and severe dehydration.’

The referee who caused the Afcon debacle between Tunisia and Mali was reportedly rushed to the hospital immediately following the game.

Janny Sikazwe was diagnosed with ‘heat stroke and severe dehydration.’

After 85 minutes, he blew for full time.

However, the game was restarted when he turned down a VAR red card review and then ended it again 20 seconds before the 90-minute mark.

Sikazwe, who had already given two controversial penalties, required security as he exited the pitch, before further drama saw Mali come out to finish the game, but Tunisia never returned.

It’s now being claimed that he was rushed to the hospital after the game with heat stroke and severe dehydration.

Sikazwe’s performance was defended by Afcon’s head of refs, Essam Abdel-Fatah, who said he was struggling with the 34-degree heat and 65-percent humidity in Limbe, Cameroon.

It’s also come to light that the Afcon fiasco isn’t the first time the referee’s performance has drew widespread criticism.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Three years ago, he was suspended due to allegations of corruption.

Following an African Champions League semi-final between Esperance and Primiero Agosto, the Zambian official was banned by Caf, the governing body of African football.

The match was won by Esperance 4-2 in October 2018.

However, their first goal came as a result of a controversial penalty awarded by Sikazwe.

Agosto was enraged when a goal they scored was disallowed due to an alleged foul on the opposing goalkeeper.

Sikazwe’s behavior was investigated and he was appropriately punished.

“The chairman of the Caf Disciplinary Board decides that there is good ground to hold a hearing regarding allegations of corruption leveled against Mr Janny Sikazwe,” the disciplinary board said.

“Mr Janny Sikazwe is provisionally suspended from all Caf football activities pending a hearing before the Caf Disciplinary Board,” the statement reads.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

The ban was imposed in November 2018, but it was lifted two months later by Fifa.

Sikazwe took charge of two games at the World Cup in Russia just four months before his fateful Champions League nightmare.

On June 18, the part-time teacher officiated Belgium vs. Panama, followed by Japan vs. Poland ten days later.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!