After tweets about his ‘lovely day trip’ to Auschwitz sparked outrage, boxer Jamie McDonnell deleted the smiling selfies.

After tweets about his ‘lovely day trip’ to Auschwitz sparked outrage, boxer Jamie McDonnell deleted smiling Auschwitz death camp selfies.

After posting a beaming selfie with his girlfriend while visiting Auschwitz, an EX-WORLD champion boxer has sparked a huge backlash.

Jamie McDonnell, 35, a former British IBF champion, has been chastised for photographing his girlfriend at the concentration camp on a “lovely trip.”

The now-deleted photos show him grinning at the camera while touring the death camp, which was home to tens of thousands of people.

Members of the public were outraged by his “tone deaf” post, with one asking if he knew it was a “concentration camp, not Disneyland.”

“Lovely day trip today around Auschwitz, opens your eyes a lot,” the two-time World Champion wrote alongside the series of selfies, which have since been removed.

He has defended himself and the photos, calling his critics “keyboard warriors,” and one of the photos showed him standing with his girlfriend at the Auschwitz entrance.

“I don’t believe the term lovely is quite appropriate for describing Auschwitz,” one Twitter user responded.

“It’s also probably not a good idea to pose like that in a place where people have experienced hell, suffering, torture, and death.”

But, hey, it’s better than nothing.”

“I think it’s great that they took the time to visit Auschwitz, and I’m sure they learned a lot,” another said, “but the optics here aren’t great.”

“You don’t need to take photos at an extermination camp, and you shouldn’t be taking selfies either.”

“This location is a mass grave.”

“Whoever it is, I hope he gets sparked clean out, there isn’t much of a brain there to damage in fairness anyway,” a third added.

“You’d think that after seeing the backlash to his insensitive tweet, he’d admit his mistake, but instead he mocks it.

“D***head,” he says.

McDonnell, on the other hand, decided to fight back, sparring with anyone who had objected to his now-deleted post.

“Obviously meaning a nice day out in Poland with the misses her, and the place opens your eyes, chills your bean,” he explained.

“Ok mate, it’s a tourist attraction, isn’t it? If we go, we won’t be able to smile, right?”

“Obviously, that’s why I’m there; I’m on my way to spend the weekend with my girlfriend; I’m not going to pretend not to smile, am I? But I understand what’s happened; chill out a little.”

He also said that those who criticize him should “get a life” because it was “getting boring.”

The largest of the Nazi concentration camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau held 1.1 million prisoners, the majority of whom were Jews.

It was built to house Polish political prisoners when they first arrived…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.