After Tyson Fury’s training, Chisora and Parker weigh in for their rematch, with Kiwi almost a STONE heavier than the first fight.

After Tyson Fury’s training, Chisora and Parker weigh in for their rematch, with Kiwi almost a STONE heavier than in their first fight.

DERECK CHISORA and Joseph Parker stepped on the scales this afternoon in preparation for their rematch at heavyweight on Saturday night.

Del Boy Chisora will seek retribution for his split decision loss to the former WBO heavyweight champion in May.

The bruising brawlers went to the scales to make their rematch official before facing off for the final time.

Chisora weighed in at 248.5 pounds, 2.3 pounds lighter than in their first meeting.

Meanwhile, Parker tipped the scales at a hefty 251 pounds, ten pounds more than he weighed in May.

After Chisora re-entered the room, the two locked jaws.

Chisora, 37, still aspires to win a world title for the second time.

But, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, the Zimbabwean-born Brit needs to raise his hand this weekend to keep his dream, and his career, alive.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“We’ll have a huge crowd on Saturday, and I’m anticipating a phenomenal atmosphere,” he wrote in his BBC column.

“It’s really lifting Chisora.”

“Although he will tell you that he expects to fight for many years, he needs to defeat Parker to stay in these top-tier fights.”

“What a wonderful servant he’s been.

“I know he’s had some losses, but look at his opponents’ pedigree.

“Tyson Fury twice, Vitali Klitschko, Oleksandr Usyk, David Haye, Joseph Parker, and he was denied a win over Robert Helenius and Kubrat Pulev.”

“I adore Del Boy because you never know what you’ll get.

“He has a good heart and genuinely wants to go in there and give fans good value for their money, as he has done so many times before.”

“It was in this arena that he gave us one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time against Dillian Whyte five years ago.

“He promised me and the fans that he’d give us another firecracker on Saturday,” she said.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS