After using ‘discriminatory language’ to mock Wolves players’ HEIGHT in a loss, Man Utd fans have been warned about abusive behavior.

Man Utd supporters have been warned about abusive behavior after using ‘discriminatory language’ to mock Wolves players’ HEIGHT during their defeat.

MANCHESTER UNITED has sent an email to supporters warning them about discriminatory behavior after a Wolves player was ridiculed for his height.

A United fan who was offended by the language used allegedly informed the club about the abuse.

Due to the fact that the incident was reported after the game, the individuals responsible have not been identified, so United has sent an email to Old Trafford fans in that area.

“Thank you for attending the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers on 3rd January 2022,” it said, according to The Athletic.

“The club has been informed that a section of the crowd at this match used racial slurs directed at a Wolverhampton Wanderers player because of his height.”

“Manchester United is fully committed to ensuring the elimination of any form of discriminatory abuse and/or offensive behavior, and appropriate action may be taken against any individuals identified as participating in discriminatory and/or offensive chanting or behavior.”

“If you see this type of prohibited discriminatory or offensive behavior, please report it to manutd.comseered.”

The player in question for the Wolves has not been identified.

