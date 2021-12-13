After Verstappen was awarded the controversial Formula One title, Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas called the FIA a “disgrace to the sport.”

After Verstappen was awarded the controversial F1 title, Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas called the FIA a “disgrace to the sport.”

In an Instagram post, LEWIS HAMILTON’S brother Nicolas referred to his brother as the “true champion” and slammed the FIA as a “disgrace to the sport.”

Max Verstappen pipped Hamilton to the Formula One title with one lap to go in highly contentious circumstances.

Following the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Nicholas shared a photo of his brother with the caption “An unforgettable season.”

He also praised his father’s actions in congratulating Verstappen despite the Hamilton family’s heartbreak.

“THE TRUE CHAMPION!” Nicolas captioned the picture.

“The FIA disgraced our sport by breaking their own rules.

Regardless of how the Hamiltons were treated today, they were humble in defeat.

“My father, who raised us, congratulating Max and his father, Jos.”

“People can say whatever they want, but my Father’s gesture disproves all doubters and haters and demonstrates who we are as ‘The Hamilton’s.'”

“It’s in our DNA to prove people wrong, which Lewis does on a daily basis.”

Even though we all know he was let down by the sport to which he has given so much, he handled himself with utmost professionalism and decency in defeat.

“Congratulations to Max on such an outstanding season.”

With a late safety car on the track, race officials reversed their decision not to allow lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to pass the British driver.

Initially, race director Michael Masi stated that ‘any lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake,’ implying that Verstappen would be trapped behind five backmarkers before being able to pass Hamilton.

However, Masi changed his mind on the penultimate lap, allowing only the top five cars to unlap themselves, putting Verstappen in second place behind Hamilton.

Verstappen seized his chance by the scruff of the neck, swooping past Hamilton to win his first race.

Mercedes challenged the decision in court, but lost after a four-and-a-half-hour battle.

Toto Wolff, the team’s principal, also filed an appeal after Verstappen appeared to pass Hamilton BEFORE the safety car had left the track.

The FIA also dismissed those cries.

Verstappen and Red Bull could finally rejoice, despite the fact that the drama was far from over.

Mercedes is planning an appeal against F1 bosses’ decision to reject their protests, ensuring that the saga continues.