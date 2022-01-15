After Villa’s flop, Bruno Fernandes joins Cristiano Ronaldo in criticizing his Man United teammates.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United said he was ‘not happy at all’ after his team squandered a two-goal lead against Aston Villa.

With the Portuguese midfielder scoring in each half, the Red Devils appeared to be heading for a 2-0 victory at Villa Park.

Ralf Rangnick’s side had to settle for a point after the Midlands side scored two late goals through Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho, both on debut.

United, who are currently in seventh place in the Premier League, are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season as a result of the result.

United would have closed the gap on fourth-placed West Ham to three points if they had won against Villa.

Only one of their last four Premier League games has ended in a win, and Fernandes has followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo by criticizing his teammates.

“I’m not happy at all,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports after the game. “Obviously, everyone is happy to score goals, and I’m one of them, but I prefer to win the game.”

“Rather than score myself, I’d rather take away my two goals and have someone else score and win the game.”

“Anyway, I’m ecstatic to score; I want to score goals and help the team, and I believe that if I score, I will be able to do so.”

“However, today makes no sense because we only get one point and we need three.”

“In the end, we don’t get our chances in the counters,” he added.

“We didn’t complete the last pass or run because it wasn’t perfect, and in the end, we gave them chances.”

“They have a good team, they have quality up front, they have goal-scoring players, and they scored and drew the game in the end.”

“It’s a tough one to swallow because I believe the game was well-controlled.”

I have no idea why [the game]changed it.

“They started to press us a little bit more after the first goal, but we still get our chances and could score again.”

“You start losing balls, losing confidence, and the game improves for them, and they get more space between the lines, wider space.”

I believe the performance was superior to the outcome.

“We deserved more overall, but the game isn’t about deserving anything; it’s about getting the three points.”

