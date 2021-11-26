After watching Manchester United’s win over Dortmund, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother urges him to return to Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has urged the Manchester United star to return to Sporting Lisbon after witnessing the team’s victory over Dortmund.

Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, has teased that she wants her son to return to Sporting Lisbon for an emotional reunion.

She was in Portugal for the Champions League’s impressive 3-1 midweek victory over Borussia Dortmund.

She also posted a photo of herself celebrating with two friends to her Instagram story with the caption “Only you needed,” in an apparent message to the Manchester United player.

“Even your mother agrees,” said one of her friends, Portuguese broadcaster Pedro Fernandes.

After resigning for Manchester United in the summer, Ronaldo, 36, has already made an emotional return.

His adoring mother Dolores, on the other hand, appears to be desperate for him to make one more spectacular move before the end of his career.

Her most recent Instagram post comes after she stated earlier this summer that she pleaded with Ronaldo to return to Sporting before she dies.

“Ronaldo has to come back [to Sporting], he’d be here for me,” Dolores told the ADN de Leao podcast.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“He enjoys watching Sporting matches.

“Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting,” I’ve already told him.

He said, ‘Let’s see…’

Ronaldo has a contract at Old Trafford that runs until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend it for another year.

If he follows his mother’s wish and returns to Portugal when his contract with United expires, he will be 40 years old.

Dolores, Ronaldo’s most ardent supporter, was moved to tears when CR7 scored twice on his second Manchester United debut.

She also sent an encouraging message to her son after Portugal’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup and Co.

Ronaldo and his teammates will have to play in a dreaded play-off, but Dolores is confident that she will see her son play in a FIFTH World Cup.

“Force to believe son always,” she wrote on Instagram.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]