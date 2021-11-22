After Week 12, how would the BCS standings look?

The 12th week of the 2021 college football season has passed, leaving a more solid national title race in its wake.

The four teams in the College Football Playoff ranking will be revealed tomorrow, but we already know who would have finished first in the old BCS rankings.

BCSKnowHow.com published its latest simulated BCS rankings on Monday.

Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama and Cincinnati to claim the No. 1 spot, which was somewhat predictable.

Georgia is in second place.

The Buckeyes had previously been ranked No. 1 in the country.

In the BCS standings, they are ranked as the No. 4 team.

But after their rout of Michigan State on Saturday, there was no denying them the top spot.

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs would face Ohio State in the national championship game, according to the BCS rankings.

Georgia would face Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff, while Ohio State would face Alabama.

This is a good matchup.

It would be a rematch of the Peach Bowl and the national championship game from the previous season.

In the next two to three weeks, their rankings will almost certainly change.

This weekend, Ohio State will face Michigan in a game that could further alter the college football landscape.

Alabama and Georgia will meet for the fourth time in four years in the SEC Championship Game the following week.

Alabama’s chances of winning the national title could be jeopardized if they lose.

Do you agree with the BCS rankings and want to see those teams compete for the national title?

