After winning a head kick, an MMA fighter’s leg snaps in a horrifying injury.

After hitting his opponent with a vicious head kick that knocked both men to the ground, an MMA fighter snapped his leg.

After just 34 seconds of the first round, Dylan Kiskila caught Kai Duque in the face with his shin and the fight was stopped.

But it was Kiskila who got the worst of it when he realized he’d broken his own leg.

As he lay on the canvas in need of medical assistance, the MMA fighter immediately signaled that it was serious.

“I can’t say because we don’t have any instant replay up here in the booth,” one of the commentators said, “but he’s holding his leg.”

“And on that high kick, we did hear a hard snap, almost like he had broken his own leg.”

The sickening sound of Kiskila’s leg snapping upon impact can be heard from another angle of the video.

The audience, too, recognized the gravity of the situation, gasping in disbelief when his leg made a devastating connection.

Kiskila’s fibula and tibia were both fractured, according to medical reports.

Duque reacted to the viral video, despite losing the fight but, unlike Kiskila, being able to walk away.

“It’s crazy that this fight is blowing up (hashtag)hardheaded,” he said.

Those who saw the footage on social media were in complete disbelief, with some even feeling queasy.

One user simply said, “I almost puked lol,” in response to the video.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“That should’ve been a double KO,” one person added.

Kiskila’s MMA debut took place at North Dakota’s Captains Fight Club.

Duque was fighting for the first time in MMA when he was knocked out in 34 seconds.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]