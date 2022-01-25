After winning the Afcon penalty shootout against Gabon, Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi performs FOUR backflips.

After helping his country reach the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations, BURKINA FASO goalkeeper Herve Koffi did a spectacular backflip.

After a 1-1 draw in Limbe, Cameroon, the West African country outlasted Gabon 7-6 on penalties.

Burkina Faso goalkeeper Hervé Koffi did backflips after his team won the penalty shootout against Gabon.

Koffi made a crucial save against Guelor Kanga earlier in the shootout.

Koffi’s joy was palpable when Ismahila Ouedraogo finally scored Burkina Faso’s game-winning penalty kick.

While crouched to the side of the penalty area, the Charleroi goalkeeper watched Ouedraogo’s penalty.

He leapt to his feet with arms outstretched as the ball hit the net.

He then launched himself into an acrobatic display, performing a series of somersaults before landing a spectacular backflip.

For Burkinabe players and supporters, the match had been a rollercoaster of emotions.

Bertrand Traore of Aston Villa missed a penalty in the 18th minute before making amends ten minutes later by putting his team ahead.

Then, in the 67th minute, Sidney Obissa was sent off, making things even more promising.

Gabon’s ten-man team did equalize in stoppage time thanks to an Adama Guira own goal, but Burkina Faso prevailed in the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

After the Eagles of Carthage upset Nigeria 1-0, Koffi and Co will face Tunisia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Super Eagles were defeated thanks to Youssef Msakni’s second-half goal.

