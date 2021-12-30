After winning the Alamo Bowl, Bob Stoops shares his plans.

Following the Alamo Bowl victory, Bob Stoops reveals his plans.

Bob Stoops, Oklahoma’s legendary coach, returned to the sidelines for the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.

His comeback was a success, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 victory.

Kennedy Brooks of Oklahoma had an outstanding game, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries.

Caleb Williams, the star quarterback, meanwhile, threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Stoops revealed his future plans after his team’s statement win over Oregon.

It’s safe to assume he won’t be coaching full-time in the future.

Stoops told reporters, “I’ll be back on the golf course tomorrow.”

