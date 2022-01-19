After winning the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal claims he never lifts weights and attributes his great physique to golf.

After winning the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal claims he never lifts weights and attributes his amazing physique to golf.

Despite his incredible physique, RAFAEL NADAL has perplexed fans by claiming that he has “never been a gym guy.”

The 35-year-old Spanish superstar has wowed his adoring fans for years with his bulging biceps and incredible forehands.

“I’m not a gym person.”

relatable content

But, after qualifying for the third round of the Australian Open, he revealed that, like Wolves muscle machine Adama Traore, he doesn’t even lift weights to stay in shape.

In a post-match on-court interview with Nadal, Jim Courier inquired about his fitness success.

“I play some golf,” the world No. 5 said, to the delight of the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

“I have never been a gym guy,” he continued.

“You’re lying!” said Courier.

“I am not a big fan of the gym, I am more of a fan of playing sports,” said Nadal, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

“It’s true that I haven’t been able to participate in different sports as much as I used to due to knee and foot problems a few years ago.

“Today, I need to be more focused on things that I haven’t been in the past.

“I probably go to the gym for an hour to one hour 30 minutes every day, but I’ve never lifted a lot of weights.”

“If you look at my family, you’ll notice that a lot of my relatives are big and strong.

“I do what I can – sometimes I can do more – but I’ve had a lot of problems in my tennis career, so I’ve had to be adaptable and flexible.”

“Sometimes it’s more tennis, other times it’s more gym, but it’s always with a positive attitude.”

“I am not a guy who likes to sit at home watching TV, I like to do things,” he said when asked about his plans once he retires.

“Of course, you [Courier] look fantastic; at your age, I’d love to look like you.”

In round two, Nadal faced German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, but he did not have it all his own way against the world No126.

After two hours and 42 minutes on the court, he won 6-2 6-3 6-4, sealing the victory on his fifth match point.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner would overtake Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the most successful male tennis player in history…

