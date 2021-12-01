After winning the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time and missing training, Lionel Messi hosted an exclusive Ballon d’Or party in Paris.

After winning the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time and then missing training, Lionel Messi hosted an exclusive Ballon d’Or party in Paris.

The 34-year-old Argentine won the award for the second time, this time beating Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

He is now two points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won 12 of the last 13 years.

In his acceptance speech, Messi was extremely gracious, insisting that Lewandowski deserved to win the award.

Following the ceremony, the former Barcelona player went to a private party to celebrate his victory.

He was joined by several of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates as well as their partners.

Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Marquinhos, and Sergio Rico were among those who attended.

Luis Suarez, of Atletico Madrid, was also in attendance, having played alongside Messi at Barcelona.

Messi did not attend PSG training the next day because he was suffering from “gastroenteritis symptoms.”

” Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes did not participate in today’s training session due to gastroenteritis symptoms,” the club said in a statement.

“We’ll check again in the morning tomorrow.”

Due to Messi’s illness, he, along with teammate and fellow partygoer Paredes, may be unavailable for Wednesday’s Ligue 1 match against Nice.

Meanwhile, a number of players have spoken out against Messi winning the Ballon d’Or.

Toni Kroos and Iker Casillas of Real Madrid were among those who felt it should have gone to someone else.

Cristiano Ronaldo also liked a post claiming that Lionel Messi had cheated to win the award.

He won the Ballon d’Or after winning the Copa America with Argentina, the country’s first major trophy in 28 years.

Last season, he scored 38 goals in 44 games for Barcelona.

But, so far this season, the Argentine has only appeared in seven of PSG’s 15 league games.

His fitness issues have been a source of concern, as he has already experienced several minor setbacks.

Since arriving in Paris, he has four goals in 11 games across all competitions.

