After winning the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time, Lionel Messi’s father responds to his son’s critics, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the disgruntled stars.

Those who say Lionel Messi didn’t deserve to win the Ballon d’Or have been rebuked by Messi’s father.

Following his Copa America victory with the national team in the summer and another stellar individual season for Barcelona, the 34-year-old Argentine claimed the award for a record-extending SEVENTH time on Monday night.

Messi scored 38 goals for the Catalan giants in 44 games before leading Argentina to their first major trophy in 28 years.

However, some believe that the award should have gone to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski instead of the legendary footballer.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the ceremony, so the Polish talisman missed out on the 2020 award.

Following a sensational season in which he scored 48 goals in 40 games, he was hoping to secure it in 2021.

But he had to settle for second place, ahead of Jorginho, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante.

Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos, Iker Casillas, and Cristiano Ronaldo all spoke out against Messi receiving the award.

Jorge Messi, the Argentine’s father, responded with an Instagram photo of his son holding the Ballon d’Or and the caption “Bla, bla, bla…continue.”

Kroos, a midfielder for Germany and Real Madrid, was adamant that his teammate Benzema, who finished fourth, should have won the award.

“For me, Benzema should have been number one if they were really looking for the best player of the year because I see up close how exceptional he is,” he said.

“There is no doubt that Messi is the player of the decade, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, and possesses qualities that others will never possess.

“Above all, the first place fails in elections.”

On Twitter, ex-Real goalkeeper Casillas said: “It is becoming increasingly difficult for me to believe in this football award.”

“For me, Messi is one of the top five players in history, but you have to learn how to catalog who the most prominent players are at the end of the season.”

“Damn it, it’s not that difficult! Other people make it so!”

In the meantime, Ronaldo liked a post claiming that Messi had stolen the award.

Messi, on the other hand, agreed with those who thought he shouldn’t have won the award, telling Lewandowski that he at least deserves the award in 2020.

“I’d like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a real honour to compete with you,” Messi said in his acceptance speech.

“Everyone knows you were… and we all agree…”

