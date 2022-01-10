After winning the FA Cup, Virgil Van Dijk visits the Shrewsbury Town dressing room to speak with the players who gave Liverpool a scare at Anfield.

After winning the FA Cup, Virgil Van Dijk visits the Shrewsbury dressing room to speak with the players who gave Liverpool a scare at Anfield.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK went into the Shrewsbury dressing room to speak with the players who had Liverpool on the verge of losing the FA Cup.

Daniel Udoh’s goal put the visitors ahead after 27 minutes at Anfield.

At 1-1, VAR ruled Shaun Whalley’s header out, before Van Dijk won a controversial penalty awarded by Fabinho just before the break.

Liverpool won 4-1 thanks to Roberto Firmino’s clever backheel and Fabinho’s second goal.

However, after the League One side’s valiant effort, Van Dijk went into the away changing room and handed Udoh his shirt in a classy gesture.

The visitors seemed to enjoy it as well.

“Virgil van Dijk came in our dressing room afterwards, congratulated everyone, said well done, brought his shirt in, shook hands, and I thought that was absolutely top, top drawer,” Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said.

“He’s not only a great player, but he’s also a gentleman.”

For our players today, it’s a fantastic opportunity to do so.

“You can’t leave here without thinking this is a unique football club.”

“Classy on and off the field,” said defender Elliott Bennett on Twitter.

The world’s best centre-back and a Rolls-Royce of a player.

“A touch of class coming in to see the boys and presenting our goal-scoring hero with his shirt!”

Van Dijk, who cost £75 million to the Kop giants, led the team on Sunday.

Fabinho, Andy Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate, all senior pros, joined him.

The rest of the starting XI, as well as two of the five substitutes, were all youngsters.

That includes 17-year-old Kaide Gordon, who scored the equalizer on his FA Cup debut to put Liverpool back on track.

“Kaide’s finishing is without a doubt exceptional, but he is still a kid,” Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“When he’s in these kinds of situations, he’s very calm.”

I’m not saying he’ll always score in these situations in the future, but he’ll do so more frequently than not.

“He’s got a good sense of what’s going on.”

I know he’s Liverpool’s second-youngest goalscorer, which is incredible, but there’s still a long way to go.

“No problem, Kaide has time, he’ll have his minutes here and there,” says the narrator.

Liverpool, the seven-time champions, will play Cardiff in the next round, which will be held at Anfield once again.