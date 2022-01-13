After winning the league with Atletico Mineiro, the adoring Hulk cradles his wife and niece’s baby bump while on vacation in Brazil.

After winning the league with Atletico Mineiro, Hulk cradles his wife and niece’s baby bump while on vacation in Brazil.

While on vacation in Brazil, Hulk cradled his pregnant wife and ex-niece.

After a hugely successful 2021 season, the 49-cap Selecao hero earned some time off.

With Atletico Mineiro, he won the Serie A, Copa do Brasil, and the Campeonato Mineiro.

And while soaking up the rays, he took to social media to share a sneak peek with his 3.6 million followers.

“Amazing tour here in Trancoso,” he wrote on Instagram.

On a boat day trip, the ripped Hulk was photographed wearing black swim trunks, sunglasses, and a bucket hat.

Camila Angelo, his pregnant wife and niece of Iran Angelo de Souza, wore a green bikini.

Bella Falconi and Ricardo Maguila, friends of the happy couple, also posted photos from their vacation.

The group took a private jet to Trancoso, a luxury hotspot with a swimming pool and a barbeque, for some R&R.

Hulk created a stir when he divorced Iran after 12 years in July 2019 and began dating her niece Camila later that year.

Hulk and Camila are now married and expecting their first child together, which will be their fourth for Hulk.

Iran expressed her displeasure with her ex-husband’s relationship with his niece.

“I wake up and go to sleep without understanding why everything happened to me,” she revealed.

“The pain is so intense that I’m afraid it’ll rip my heart out.”

To me, she was a daughter.”

Hulk, on the other hand, slammed his former partner for ‘treating me like a monster’ and addressed her infidelity allegations.

“I never had a relationship with Camila when I was married,” the former Porto and Zenit star said.

I’m a man, and I’m proud of it.

My marriage did not bring me joy.

“I had a plethora of justifications.”

I betrayed Iran throughout my entire marriage.

She led a solitary existence.

She simply desired to be known as Hulk’s wife.

“Camila arrived in China.

I don’t consider myself to be unattractive, and I’m still quite young.

Camila is a lovely young lady.

We got involved in the end.

“We were on our own.”

