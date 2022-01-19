After winning the national championship, a Georgia football player was arrested.

Following the National Championship, a Georgia football player was arrested, according to reports.

Long snapper William Mote of the Georgia football team appeared to be a little too ecstatic after his team’s national championship win.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Mote was arrested early in the morning after allegedly smashing a single pane window in a downtown Athens law office.

According to the Banner-Herald, “Mote told Athens-Clarke County police he was intoxicated after drinking at the Silver Dollar Bar, went to see a friend, and mistakenly went to the law office.”

The redshirt sophomore, who has served as the Bulldogs’ long snapper on punts for the past two seasons, was charged with a second-degree felony for property damage exceeding (dollar)500.

He was arrested and booked into the Clarke County Jail, where he was eventually released after posting a bond of (dollar)1,300.

