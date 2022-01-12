After winning the national championship, Kirby Smart sends a two-word message.

After winning the national title, Kirby Smart sent a two-word message.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the National Championship game on Monday night.
Now, two days later, the University of Georgia head coach has taken to Twitter to express his joy.
“GO DAWGS!!” he exclaimed.
Look: Kirby Smart Sends 2-Word Message After Winning National Title
GO DAWGS !!
— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 12, 2022