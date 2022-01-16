After winning the national title, Kirby Smart sends a strong message.

Kirby Smart, the head coach of Georga, does not want this National Championship to be a one-time event.

Smart was at Sanford Stadium, where the Bulldogs basketball team plays, and he reiterated his desire to win championships every 41 years.

“It’s moments like this that allow us to look back and forward,” Smart said.

“Baby, we’re burning the boats and coming back! Go Dogs!”

The Bulldogs finished the season 14-1 and were ranked first in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

On Monday, they defeated the Crimson Tide 33-18 thanks to a strong fourth quarter.

Georgia fell behind 18-13 before scoring 20 points in a row.

Stetson Bennett threw the game-winning touchdown pass to make it 19-18, then threw another to make the score 26-18.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young then threw a pick-six, and the game was officially over.

Georgia will undoubtedly be a heavy favorite to win it all next year, particularly if Smart has his way.

Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message After National Title Win

Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message After National Title Win