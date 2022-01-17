After winning the wild card, the 49ers received some encouraging injury news.

Following their Wild Card victory, the 49ers received some encouraging injury news.

The San Francisco 49ers may have won the game on Sunday, but they also lost a couple of key components to their success.

Both Fred Warner and Nick Bosa were forced to leave the game due to injuries.

However, there’s a chance that both of them will be back next week.

Kyle Shanahan, the Niners’ head coach, expressed optimism when asked about Warner’s ankle injury.

49ers Get Encouraging Injury News After Wild Card Win

