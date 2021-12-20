After X-rated chants, see the brave referee cup his hand to his ear and troll abusive fans mid-match.

After X-rated chants, watch a brave referee cup his hand to his ear and troll abusive fans mid-match.

DURING a tense Coupe de France match at the weekend, a FRENCH referee cupped his hand to his ear and taunted fans.

As Ligue 1 side RC Lens traveled to fifth-tier Stade Poitevin, whistler Jerome Miguelgorry was the man in the middle.

After a series of “Arbitre enculé,” an arbitrator who chambers the public.

That was the first time in my life that I had ever seen something like that.

(hashtag)SPFRCL(hashtag)RCLenspic.twitter.comuUcungERQQ (hashtag)SPFRCL(hashtag)RCLens

When he decided to send Cesar Neto off in the first half for a high tackle, he enraged the home crowd.

Emotions were running high after Lens took the lead less than two minutes earlier.

The ten-man Stade Poitevin stayed in the game as the game progressed, but the referee became increasingly irritated.

Miguelgorry, 45, continued to give them free kicks, and by stoppage time, some fans were on the verge of rioting.

After being fouled by Lens ace Christopher Wooh, Poitevin goalkeeper Paul Cattier sparked a scuffle between opposing players by kicking out at the defender.

To the chagrin of the home crowd, Miguelgorry responded by awarding Cattier a free kick.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

F*** the referee chants rained down on the official as a result of this.

Miguelgorry, who usually works in Ligue 2, retaliated by cupping his gloved hand to his ear and provoking the already enraged crowd.

He then motioned for the crowd to chant louder with his other hand.

Lens went on to win the match 1-0 and advance to the next round.

The next game will be against Ligue 1 champions Lille.

Miguelgorry, a second-tier official, is unlikely to get the job.

Despite the fact that his performance this time was well received by his online fans.

“I find that funny!” one user wrote on social media in French. “We allow players to do the same.”

I’m not offended because the officials are still humans.”

“Completely normal gesture,” said another.

That would not happen if the referee was treated with more respect.

The referee has now evolved into the man on whom everyone vents their frustrations.”

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.