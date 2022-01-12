After years of feuding, Jorge Masvidal is set to fight Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event on March 5.

Later this year, JORGE MASVIDAL and Colby Covington will be able to put their long-running feud to rest.

The two-time welterweight title challengers will meet in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5.

The bout will be the first non-title fight without Conor McGregor to headline a pay-per-view event in over SEVEN years.

Masvidal vs. Covington has been a long time coming, pitting two of the UFC’s biggest names against one another.

Following a stunning fallout, the pair, 37 and 33 years old, have been at odds for nearly three years.

For the better part of a decade, Masvidal and Covington were friends and roommates in the early days of the latter’s UFC career.

Covington allegedly failed to pay one of Masvidal’s coaches for training him for his interim welterweight title fight with Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018, so their friendship ended.

Covington, who irritated a number of his former teammates with his antics, was forced to leave American Top Team as a result of the feud.

The 170lb heavyweights haven’t seen each other in person since their infamous spat, and their pre-fight press conference will undoubtedly be explosive.

“We were best friends, inseparable, lived together for a couple years, just friends for almost a decade,” Covington told MMA journalist James Lynch last year.

“Do you think we’d actually say these things about each other in the press?”

“Like, if I see him in the streets, he’ll almost certainly get hit in the head and end up in the hospital.”

“He’ll be unable to pay his hospital bills.”

When I beat him in the Octagon, I want the UFC to reimburse them.

“As a result, I don’t want to do it on the streets.”

” he says.

“However, James, this is a personal battle.

As the UFC’s slogan goes, “This is as real as it gets.”

“And whoever thinks we’re still friends, man, I’m not sure what they’re thinking.”

“They must be high on something.”

“Colby is that one person, and I always say this, that wherever I see him, it’s a free pay-per-view right there,” Masvidal said earlier this year.

“And he’s aware of it.”

I was kicked out of the gym once for attempting to assault him.

“And then I started going to the places where he used to hang out a lot…

