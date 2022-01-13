After years of feuding, Jorge Masvidal will face Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5.

Later this year, JORGE MASVIDAL and Colby Covington will be able to put an end to their long-running feud.

The two-time welterweight title challengers will meet in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5.

The bout will be the first non-title fight without Conor McGregor to headline a pay-per-view event in over SEVEN years.

Masvidal vs. Covington has been a fight in the making for several years, pitting two of the UFC’s biggest names against one another.

Following a stunning fallout, the two have been at odds with each other for nearly three years.

Masvidal, 37, and Covington, 33, were roommates in the early days of Covington’s UFC career and friends for over a decade.

Covington allegedly did not pay one of Masvidal’s coaches for training him for his interim welterweight title fight with Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018, so their friendship ended.

Covington, who irritated a number of his former teammates with his antics, was forced to leave American Top Team as a result of the feud.

That’s all there is to it (hashtag)UFC272pic.twitter.comPS3HG1VjVn

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The 170lb heavyweights haven’t seen each other in person since their infamous brawl, and their pre-fight press conference will undoubtedly be explosive.

“We were best friends, inseparable, lived together for a few years, just friends for almost a decade,” Covington told MMA journalist James Lynch last year.

“Do you think we’d actually say these things in the media about each other?”

“Like, if I see him on the street, he’s going to the hospital for sure.”

“He will not be able to pay his hospital bills.”

When I beat him in the octagon, I want the UFC to reimburse them.

“As a result, I don’t want to do it on the streets.”

“

“However, James, this is a personal battle.

As the UFC puts it, this is “as real as it gets.”

“And whoever thinks we’re still friends, man, I’m not sure what they’re thinking.”

“They must be high on something.”

“Colby is that one person, and I always say this, that wherever I see him, it’s a free pay-per-view right there,” Masvidal said earlier this year.

“And he’s aware of it.”

I was kicked out of the gym once for attempting to assault him.

“And then I started going to the places where he used to go…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.