After YouTuber Jake Paul battered Tyron Woodley, boxers are ‘jealous’ of him and ‘poor at self-promotion,’ according to a UFC legend.

BOXERS who have criticized Jake Paul’s rise to prominence in the sport have been accused of being ‘jealous’ of his success.

Along with his older brother Logan, the former Disney star turned boxer has quickly become one of the most talked-about fighters in the game.

The younger Paul brother has drawn a lot of criticism from notable figures in the sport, including former UFC star Chael Sonnen, who believes The Problem Child is envious of him.

“‘He should fight a boxer,’ that’s a quote,” the three-time UFC title contender said on his YouTube channel.

“Everyone who wants to bury [Jake] Paul says that.”

“There hasn’t been a single goddamn mention of my name.”

You don’t know them, and that’s why.

“Boxing has performed dreadfully.

Self-promotion is abysmal among boxers.

“Instead of looking at Paul and thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, this is exactly what I need to do,’ they look at Paul and are jealous.

This is exactly what I need to be doing.’

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“Because we can either keep using the term ‘boxer,’ saying it until we’re blue in the face, or we can tell the truth.

“We have no idea who they are.”

Late last year, Paul, 24, stunned former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley with a brutal one-punch viral KO.

His 5-0 record was extended with his sixth-round thrashing of The Chosen One.

Paul fought three times in 2021 and intends to take a long break before returning to the ring.

“I don’t really know what’s next on the roadmap,” he said.

I’ve finished everything, and I’ve accomplished everything I set out to do.

“I need to take a break; I’ve been at this nonstop for a year and a half, and it’s exhausting.”

“I’m exhausted; I need to spend time with my family over the holidays and take a vacation; I haven’t taken a vacation since I was 18.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!