After YouTuber Jake Paul’s brutal KO of Tyron Woodley, UFC commentator Joe Rogan defends him against’silly fake’ fight claims.

After YouTuber Jake Paul’s brutal KO of Tyron Woodley, UFC commentator Joe Rogan defends him from’silly fake’ fight claims.

Last year, YouTuber turned boxer Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Anderson Silva in the sixth round of their fight in Tampa, prompting a slew of fans to claim the fight was rigged.

Long-time boxing fan Rogan was amused by the idea that Paul’s viral one-punch KO of The Chosen One was “fake,” insisting that the stoppage was a demonstration of the former Disney star’s skill.

“He [Paul] has been saying that he’s suffering from slurring words and loss of memory already,” he said in a recent episode of The Jogan Experience podcast.

“Yeah, if you spar a lot, it doesn’t take long…

“However, he’s f***ing good.

People act as if he isn’t because he is a YouTuber.

“However, the way he knocked out Tyron Woodley was f***ing brilliant.”

“He’s a f***ing powerhouse.”

“In the meantime, the f***ing casuals are convinced it’s a hoax.”

Have you seen it? It’s ridiculous.”

Din Thomas, Woodley’s longtime coach, was also perplexed by the claims, saying on Sirius XM Radio: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh.”

“I know how serious it was because I was in his camp.”

“It was as if Tyron was desperate to reclaim his victory, to reclaim this fight, and it was a serious matter.”

“Now, if it had been a dive, I wish they had told me because I wouldn’t have shown up and would have taken the night off.”

“I thought I’d be having a good time, but that wasn’t the case.

It was a genuine fight.”

Paul’s resounding victory over Woodley gave him a perfect 5-0 professional boxing record.

