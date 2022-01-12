After Zidane’s departure, Max Allegri was “one step away from being named Real Madrid manager,” but instead went back to Juventus.

After Zidane’s departure, Max Allegri was ‘one step away from being named Real Madrid manager,’ but instead chose to return to Juventus.

Following Zinedine Zidane’s departure, MAX ALLEGRI was “one step away” from taking over as Real Madrid manager.

However, the Italian chose to return to Juventus rather than take over the Spanish giants.

After finishing second in LaLiga and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, Zidane left Madrid for the second time at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Giovanni Branchini, Allegri’s agent, has now come out to say how close he was to succeeding the Frenchman at the Bernabeu.

“Allegri was one step away from being named new Real Madrid coach in May,” he told Sky Sports Italia.

“Everything was completed.”

The transaction had been completed.

All he had to do now was sign the contract.

“After that, he decided to join Juve.”

When Allegri was named Juve manager in July, he addressed the interest from Real Madrid.

“I have to thank Madrid and the president for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

Then I thought about it and decided on Juventus.”

Carlo Ancelotti was re-appointed by Real Madrid for a second spell, and things are going swimmingly for the former AC Milan and Chelsea manager.

After 21 games, Los Blancos are five points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.

They also won five of their six Champions League games, finishing first in their group.

However, they have been dealt a difficult draw in the last 16 and will face Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, since returning to Juventus for a second time, Allegri has struggled.

Between 2015 and 2019, the 54-year-old won five Serie A titles with the club.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

However, he is unlikely to make the top six this season.

Juve is currently in fifth place, 11 points behind table-topper and defending champion Inter Milan.

They did, however, earn a crucial victory on Sunday, when they came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 4-3.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.