After’rejecting Flamengo’s bid to make the loan transfer permanent, Manchester United have left the door open for Andreas Pereira to return.

After reportedly rejecting a bid from loan club Flamengo, Manchester United have left the door open for Andreas Pereira to return.

For the Brazilian team, he made 24 appearances, scoring five goals and assisting on one.

Pereira, on the other hand, made a costly mistake in the Copa Libertadores final, slipping in extra time and allowing Deyverson to score the game-winning goal.

Flamengo would like to take Pereira off United’s hands permanently, despite the Steven Gerrard-like slip.

The Premier League club was also approached with an £8 million offer.

The offer was turned down, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, opening the possibility of a return.

If Pereira returns to Old Trafford, he’ll be up against the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, and Paul Pogba – should the Frenchman extend his stay beyond the season – for a regular first-team spot.

United wants around £16 million for the midfielder.

Flamengo is preparing a second offer for Pereira in the coming days, so the deal isn’t dead yet.

If a move back to his homeland fails to materialize, old suitors may reappearance.

Lazio enquired about Pereira last summer before re-signing Felipe Anderson from West Ham for a bargain price.

Fenerbahce, a Turkish giant, was also interested in signing the creative midfielder.

With the player entering his final year of contract, United may find it difficult to command a large fee this summer.

