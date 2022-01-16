After’several clubs’ approached Christian Eriksen, a sensational Premier League transfer could be completed THIS WEEK.

According to reports, CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN is set to return to the Premier League.

After being released by Inter Milan last month, the 29-year-old is currently a free agent.

With an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, Eriksen was barred from playing in Serie A, but he will be able to play in the Premier League.

According to The Times, a number of top-flight clubs are interested in signing the Dane.

The midfielder is hoping to complete a transfer by the end of next week, with several European clubs interested.

According to Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots, the former Tottenham star is considering a return to England in what would be a homecoming move for him.

Eriksen’s sense of style appears to have not faded.

While training with Swiss side Chiasso, he recently posted a video on social media demonstrating his clinical free-kick ability.

Antonio Conte, who managed Eriksen at Inter, also invited the playmaker to train with Tottenham.

“It was fantastic to see him on a pitch, kicking a ball,” the Italian said.

“What happened this summer was very bad, very bad for the people who worked with him and knew him.

“I was terrified at the time.

It’s wonderful to see him ready to play football once more.

“I believe Christian’s door is always open.”

