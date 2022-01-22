Trending
Infosurhoy

Against the Jaguars, the Titans will be missing five players.

0
By on Sports

The Titans will be without five players against the Jaguars.

The Tennessee Titans may have gotten a significant piece back, but they will be without a number of key players in the divisional round.

Five Titans players will not play against the Bengals on Saturday night, according to Titans publicist Kim Smith.

Dez Fitzpatrick and Dillon Radunz, for example, are both wide receivers.

Derick Roberson, Rashaan Evans, Larrell Murchison, and Teair Tart are among the defenders on the team.

Titans Will Be Without 5 Players vs. Bengals Today

Titans Will Be Without 5 Players vs. Bengals Today

Comments are closed.