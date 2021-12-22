Against the Jaguars, the Titans will be without two starting offensive linemen.

The Titans will be without two starting offensive linemen in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

When the Tennessee Titans face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, Ryan Tannehill may face early and often pressure.

Due to injuries, the Titans have officially ruled out key members of their offensive line.

Rodger Saffold III, the offensive guard, and Taylor Lewan, the offensive tackle, have been ruled out.

As a result, Tennessee’s offensive line will be missing for the game against San Francisco.

Due to a shoulder injury and illness, Saffold did not practice with the Titans on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, because of a back injury, Lewan missed every practice this week.

The Titans will rely on Aaron Brewer and Kendall Lamm to fill in for Saffold and Lewan on Thursday night.

Titans Will Be Without 2 Starting Offensive Linemen vs. 49ers

Titans Will Be Without 2 Starting Offensive Linemen vs. 49ers