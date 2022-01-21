Against the Saints, the Rams will be missing two key starters.

In their game against the Saints, the Rams will be without two key starters.

When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, they will not be at full strength.

Two starters have already been ruled out for this game.

Andrew Whitworth, offensive tackle, and Taylor Rapp, safety, are both out for Sunday’s game.

Whitworth missed the second half of the Rams’ first-round matchup due to a knee injury.

He escaped a serious injury, but he won’t be able to play in the divisional round due to his health.

Meanwhile, Rapp has been sidelined because of a concussion.

This year, the third-year safety has been a key playmaker for the Rams, recording 94 total tackles, five pass breakups, four interceptions, and 1.5 sacks during the regular season.