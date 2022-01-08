Against the Steelers, one key coach will be absent.

Against the Ravens, the Steelers will be without one of their key coaches.

Keith Butler, the defensive coordinator, was unable to clear COVID protocols and will not be allowed to call the plays.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and senior defensive assistantsecondary coach Teryl Austin will take over the responsibilities.

